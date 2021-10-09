Former MLW World Champion Jacob Fatu is a fan of “The Forbidden Door” but doesn’t see the merit of defending the MLW title in other promotions.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Fatu said he would rather have wrestlers from other promotions come to MLW to challenge for the championship.

“Absolutely, I would love to defend against others,” Fatu said. “But, for me, because the MLW title is very prestigious, and has been held by a lot of legends, I would prefer people from other places come to MLW to get this shot. Yeah, I mean I could defend the belt somewhere else, but that would lose some of the shine. I’m not gonna come to your home to defend my belt, you’re gonna have to come here and feel this MLW s--t – for real.”

Fatu recently faced Chris Dickinson at GCW’s Highest In The Room pay-per-view event. When asked if he enjoyed performing in front of rabid GCW fans, Fatu said: “Absolutely. Shout out to Brett (Lauderdale) and the GCW locker room. When I touched down there, I was welcomed with opened arms as usual.

“I want to see both MLW and GCW win. I mean, you have to give people flowers when they’re doing really good. Right now, wrestling in general – from TV to independents to local shows – is going through a good time. We out here, living it, and really stepping into it.”

As reported earlier, MLW Fightland aired a one-hour Vice TV special on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 10pm ET, immediately following a Dark Side of the Ring. Fatu was defeated by MLW National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone in a Title vs. Title Match.

Before the match took place, Fatu reflected on the journeys he and Hammerstone have been through over the past few years.

“It means a lot to face him,” Fatu admitted. “It’s more than just a match. This represents everything we’ve been working towards, everything both of us have been through these last few years. It’s (a culmination) of our journey through wrestling. The timing is good, I’m glad it’s happening. Fans are glad it’s happening. Overall, I’m sure everyone can’t wait to see the outcome.”

You can follow Jacob Fatu on Twitter @SAMOANWEREWOLF

Powered by RedCircle