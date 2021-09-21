Bobby Fish will make his MLW debut against Lee Moriarty at the upcoming Fightland event. This will be a first round match in the 2021 MLW Opera Cup Tournament.

Fish vs. Moriarty was announced just today, one day after Tom Lawlor vs. Davey Richards was also announced as an opening match in the eight-man tournament. MLW still has to announce first round matches for Alex Shelley, TJP, Matt Cross, and Calvin Tankman. The Fightland tapings will feature the opening and semi-final rounds of the Opera Cup Tournament.

MLW Fightland will be taped on Saturday, October 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. It will then air as a one-hour Vice TV special on Thursday, October 7 at 10pm ET, following the “Dark Side of the Ring” episode that airs that night, focusing on the controversial life and career of Ion Croitoru (aka Johnny K9, Bruiser Bedlam).

Below is the updated card for the Fightland taping, but it should be noted that not all matches will air on the Vice TV special.

Title vs. Title

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu vs. MLW National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone

Fatal 4 Way for the MLW Middleweight Title

Tajiri vs. Arez vs. Aramis vs. Myron Reed (c)

2021 Opera Cup Tournament: Opening Round, Semi-finals

Opening Round: Tom Lawlor vs. Davey Richards

Opening Round: Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty

Other participants – Alex Shelley, TJP, Matt Cross, Calvin Tankman

Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead

MLW World Tag Team Champions Los Parks will be in action