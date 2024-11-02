One Tribal Chief Pins Another In WWE Crown Jewel 2024's Bloodline Six-Man Tag Match

Solo Sikoa pinned Roman Reigns as the New Bloodline beat The Original Bloodline to open WWE Crown Jewel 2024. The match saw a trip down memory lane for the Usos, teaming together for the first time in over a year for the first time alongside "The Original Tribal Chief." The relationship between Reigns and Jey Uso came into focus as the bout went on; Reigns called to be tagged into the action, but Jey declined and tagged in his brother Jimmy Uso instead.

Later, Reigns finally tagged in for Jey to face Sikoa in the ring, and the pair of "Tribal Chief" claimants exchanged strikes. As the original Bloodline continued to rally, the referee was inadvertently taken down by a thrown Tama Tonga, allowing an illegal Jacob Fatu to deliver a moonsault to Reigns and a tope suicida to take the Usos out of the equation. Sikoa then landed two Spikes to make the surprise pinfall over Reigns, becoming one of only three to have done so in four years – alongside Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.

After the match, the new Bloodline had Jey laid in the corner with his head trapped in a steel chair. Sami Zayn's music hit to a loud cheer as he ran down to the ring, not making it clear whether he was there to save Jey or acknowledge Sikoa. He went for a hug with Sikoa, instead delivering an exploder suplex and attacking his enforcers alongside Reigns and the Usos. As the four babyfaces had Sikoa alone in the ring, Zayn went for the Helluva Kick as Reigns went for a spear, and Sikoa ducked out of the way for an incidental collision. Sikoa then left with his Bloodline group laughing as the originals argued over what just happened.

