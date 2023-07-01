Roman Reigns Suffers First Pinfall Defeat Since 2019 At WWE Money In The Bank

Roman Reigns has officially suffered his first pinfall loss since 2019, at the hands of Jey Uso. In the climactic showdown in the main event of Money in the Bank pitting Jey and Jimmy Uso against Reigns and Solo Sikoa, the Usos prevailed and handed Reigns a monumental loss. Reigns was last pinned by Baron Corbin at the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs premium live event in December 2019.

The pinfall loss marks a huge turning point in Reigns' run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, with no one having been able to pin or submit Reigns in over three years. Reigns has lost in other tag matches since being pinned by Corbin in 2019, but he has never been the one to be pinned. There's also significance to Jey being the man to pin Reigns, as he was the first victim of the Tribal Chief in 2020 which led into the start of the Bloodline.

The pinfall loss will lead into next month's WWE PLE, SummerSlam, where Reigns is sure to defend the title for the first time since defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. It could be in the cards that Jey and Reigns are due to go back to the beginning of the Bloodline at SummerSlam and square off for the Undisputed title.