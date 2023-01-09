Baron Corbin's Big Boast On WWE Raw Regarding Roman Reigns Is True

Roman Reigns has been a seemingly indomitable force in WWE since his reemergence in the Summer of 2020. In the time since his return, he has not been pinned. Though he has faced losses in tag team action and via disqualification, no one has been able to pin the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

On the January 9 episode of "WWE Raw," Baron Corbin boasted he is the last man to pin Reigns. And, it's absolutely true. Over two years ago at the second to last TLC premium live event, Corbin pinned Reigns in a Tables Ladders & Chairs match. All that time ago, Reigns was a face in the midst of a feud with Corbin who was the reigning King of the Ring at the time. The feud itself was widely panned and featured an infamous segment where Corbin and Dolph Ziggler chained Reigns up and covered him in dog food.

Unlike in his match against Reigns years ago, Corbin came up short against Kevin Owens on Monday night's "Raw," Speaking of Owens, his week is not over. On this Friday's "SmackDown," Owens will be facing off against Sami Zayn. Reigns made the match last Friday on "SmackDown," for Zayn to prove his allegiance to Reigns and The Bloodline.

One week earlier, Reigns and Zayn lost in a tag team match against Owens and John Cena. The match was Cena's sole WWE match in 2022 and bookended Reigns' year with a second loss. Reigns' first match of 2022 was against Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble event where he was disqualified.