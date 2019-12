Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE TLC PPV Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN.

- The 2019 WWE TLC Kickoff pre-show opens live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota as Jonathan Coachman welcomes us. We see fans filing into the arena, which is filled with tables, ladders and chairs. Coach is joined by Charly Caruso, David Otunga, and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The panel plugs the WWE Network and then goes over tonight's card.