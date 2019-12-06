- The hot topic coming out of this week's WWE SmackDown episode was how King Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler destroyed Roman Reigns at the end of the show, chaining him to the ring post and smearing dog food all over him. This beatdown came after Reigns' main event win over Ziggler.

On a related note, Robert Roode was kept off TV this week to sell the beating he took from Reigns last week. It was noted that Roode could be out for a while.

As noted, Reigns vs. Corbin in a TLC Match has been announced for the December 15 WWE TLC pay-per-view.

Above is the video from tonight's show-closing segment with the dog food.

- The dark main event after this week's WWE 205 Live tapings from the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina saw WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt retain over The Miz.

As noted, Miz vs. Bray Wyatt has been announced for the December 15 WWE TLC pay-per-view. WWE has indicated that this will be a non-title bout, and that Wyatt will not wrestle as The Fiend.

Below are a few shots from tonight's dark main event: