WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (12/30) - Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn Vs. John Cena & Kevin Owens, Women's Championship Match And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on December 30, 2022, coming to you live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida!

A massive tag team match will close out the year in the main event of tonight's show, as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn will be teaming up to take on Kevin Owens and a returning John Cena. Tensions between Owens and Zayn have been building up over the past few weeks, leading Reigns to ask management for the match. Additionally, this will be a landmark match for Cena, as it will mark the twentieth consecutive year he has had at least one match in WWE. Which team will come out on top?

Another member of The Bloodline will be in action, as "The Enforcer" Solo Sikoa will be going one-on-one with The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus. The two men have been at odds with one another for the past few months due to the ongoing issues between their respective groups, and have previously faced one another a couple of times, as well as in the Men's WarGames Match. While Sikoa may have been victorious in their past encounters, will Sheamus finally be able to bring home the win?

Ronda Rousey will also be putting her "SmackDown" Women's Championship on the line against Raquel Rodriguez. Rodriguez earned herself the opportunity after winning a Gauntlet Match last week and has been looking to get her hands on "The Baddest Woman On The Planet" since she and her longtime friend Shayna Baszler injured her elbow five weeks ago. Will Rousey be able to hold on to her title, or will a new champion be crowned tonight?