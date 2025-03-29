Jacob Fatu Blows Up WWE US Title Match On SmackDown, Says He'll Be 'Last Man Standing'

The self-proclaimed "All gas, no brakes" contender Jacob Fatu wants some singles gold in WWE. Last night on "WWE SmackDown," Fatu interfered in the United States Championship match, sending challenger Braun Strowman and champion LA Knight crashing from post to post, resulting in a double disqualification and allowing Knight to retain his title.

After making such a bold statement, Fatu was approached by his former Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, and Tama Tonga. Sikoa was furious that Fatu had not informed him of his plans to go solo and disrupt the title fight. Fatu snapped back at Sikoa and Tonga, asserting that he didn't need to explain his decisions regarding his pursuit to possibly become the next rightful challenger and potential victor of the United States Title. As his fiery words continued to spill forth, Fatu warned his Bloodline crew: "When it comes to Braun Strowman, I will be the last man standing. So y'all better get in where you fit in, 'cause that US title, I'm bringing it home to the family. I'm gonna do it with you, or without you."

Recently, the praying/worshipping hands and the "I love you, Solo" phrases have been used increasingly less by the "Samoan Werewolf." Cracks within the New Bloodline began to show after Sikoa lost to his cousin Roman Reigns in their Tribal Combat match during the "WWE Raw" premiere on Netflix in January. While Sikoa took some time off to consider what lay ahead, it fell to Fatu and Tonga to keep things steady. However, the group felt directionless after the man they viewed as their one and only Tribal Chief stumbled. Whether paired up or alone, Fatu knows how to set record-breaking accolades, including being the only man to hold the MLW World Heavyweight Championship for 819 days in his first and only run before joining WWE last June. His record in MLW remains untouched.