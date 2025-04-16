The Story So Far: WWE Intercontinental Championship Four-Way At WrestleMania 41

Bron Breakker will defend his Intercontinental Championship in WrestleMania's first ever fatal four-way defense of the gold on night two of the event against Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio. Breakker has a victory against all three competitors, including title defenses over Penta and Balor, but the chaos within the division with no clear number one contender has him making his WrestleMania debut in the same city the Steiner Brothers did over 30 years ago.

He looks to hold on to the championship he won back from Jey Uso in October. While Balor is already a two-time Intercontinental Champion, Penta and Mysterio are both looking for their first.

Ex-AEW star Penta made a huge splash when he officially debuted on the January 13 episode of "WWE Raw" in a victory against Chad Gable and he's been stealing the hearts of fans ever since. He also has yet to be pinned or submitted since making his debut, even in his recent championship match against Breakker, which ended in a disqualification when Judgment Day's Carlito and Mysterio took out Breakker to end the match. Mysterio had been trying to recruit Penta to Judgment Day, much to Balor's chagrin, but Penta turned down the offer on the March 24 episode of "Raw," leading to further beatdowns after multiple matches on the red brand throughout recent weeks.