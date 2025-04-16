The Story So Far: WWE Intercontinental Championship Four-Way At WrestleMania 41
Bron Breakker will defend his Intercontinental Championship in WrestleMania's first ever fatal four-way defense of the gold on night two of the event against Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio. Breakker has a victory against all three competitors, including title defenses over Penta and Balor, but the chaos within the division with no clear number one contender has him making his WrestleMania debut in the same city the Steiner Brothers did over 30 years ago.
He looks to hold on to the championship he won back from Jey Uso in October. While Balor is already a two-time Intercontinental Champion, Penta and Mysterio are both looking for their first.
Ex-AEW star Penta made a huge splash when he officially debuted on the January 13 episode of "WWE Raw" in a victory against Chad Gable and he's been stealing the hearts of fans ever since. He also has yet to be pinned or submitted since making his debut, even in his recent championship match against Breakker, which ended in a disqualification when Judgment Day's Carlito and Mysterio took out Breakker to end the match. Mysterio had been trying to recruit Penta to Judgment Day, much to Balor's chagrin, but Penta turned down the offer on the March 24 episode of "Raw," leading to further beatdowns after multiple matches on the red brand throughout recent weeks.
Judgment Day Dissension
The ongoing dissension within Judgment Day has been a simmering for months, and the argument of adding another member to the group after losing JD McDonagh to an injury at the end of January has only made things more tense between Mysterio and Balor. Balor was extremely against Mysterio attempting to bring in Penta to Judgment Day while both men were attempting to capture the IC title from Breakker. Balor went as far as calling Mysterio a "snake" for even suggesting it, though Mysterio was seemingly only attempting to get the stable's numbers up and claimed he didn't know Penta would also be challenging for the title.
Despite their arguments, Mysterio had been attempting to get back on Balor's good side and even got the former Universal Champion a match against Breakker on the March 17 episode of "Raw." Breakker beat Balor clean in the match with a Frankensteiner followed by a spear, though Breakker was beaten down by Judgment Day following the match, only to be saved by Penta. Balor was obviously not pleased when it was later revealed that Mysterio would be going to the fourth WrestleMania in his career to challenge for the title as part of the fatal four-way match.
On the go-home episode of "Raw," Judgment Day attacked Breakker during a backstage interview and laid out the champion in a three-on-one attack. Balor would go on to face Penta one-on-one shortly after. Carlito and Mysterio came out to attempt to distract Penta to help Balor get the victory, but before Balor could hit a coup de grace, Breakker ran out to clean house and cause the disqualification. At the end, it was Penta who stood tall after taking to the top rope and laying out the rest of the field below.