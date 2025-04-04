What WINC Wants Vol. 1: John Cena World Champ? Saraya To WWE? Swerve Over Mox?

With the 2025 installment of AEW Dynasty coming up this weekend and WWE's WrestleMania 41 seemingly just around the corner, the pro wrestling landscape could look pretty different in a month's time, and that's just accounting for in-ring product; behind the scenes, things are pretty much always moving.

John Cena is poised to potentially capture the Undisputed WWE Championship at 'Mania and, in doing so, set a new record for most world titles won in wrestling with 17, overtaking Ric Flair in the process. Prior to Elimination Chamber 2025 and the biggest heel turn in recent memory, perhaps more people would have wanted to see this happen.

Saraya was granted her AEW release last week after months away; the day after Dynasty will be six months since her last televised match, an AEW Women's World Title #1 Contendership Four Way on October 8. While fans have been given no reason to believe Saraya will rejoin WWE any time soon as Paige, 'Mania season is unpredictable and it wouldn't be too big a shock to see her return on the biggest stage in pro wrestling.

Like Cena, Swerve Strickland is circling another title win, seeking his second AEW championship against Jon Moxley; the only thing standing in his way is Mox's cadre of Death Rider teammates. Unlike Cena, Swerve likely isn't wrestling at his final Dynasty and will likely have plenty of other title opportunities in his career. With Tony Khan discussing online fan feedback on the Death Riders storyline, has it run its course or do we want more Moxley?

With all this in mind, we posed some questions to the WINC readership and the WINC staff and the results are as follows, what we're calling What WINC Wants.