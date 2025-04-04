AEW CEO Tony Khan Addresses How He Reacts To Fan Negativity Around Death Riders Angle

Jon Moxley and The Death Riders have been dominating AEW since he recaptured the AEW World Championship, but, despite positive crowd reaction, online the angle gets slammed and often criticized for not living up to what fans expected of it. Naturally, Tony Khan is very aware of the online comments, and during the AEW Dynasty Media Call, he shared how he handles the negative reaction.

"I think that fan's feedback is very important, probably the most consistent feedback we get week-to-week is in the form of hearing directly from the fans," Khan claimed, adding that AEW does keep their eye on social media, TV viewership and other business metrics. "I think also realizing that there are a lot of fan opinions that are shared, there are a lot of fan opinions that are polarizing."

Khan further noted that the promotion also tracks the popularity of wrestlers, both through crowd reaction and whether they affect ratings. "I do think our fans have given us great feedback," he said. "I feel like the sentiment about AEW products, right now going into Dynasty, is maybe the best it's been in many years." Khan further expressed how he thinks the positive reaction ahead of AEW Dynasty speaks to the quality of their fans as well as the wrestlers and members of the production team responsible for making the shows happen. "And that is really something that, going into Dynasty, I'm really proud of."

