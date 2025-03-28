Former AEW Star Saraya Addresses Possibility Of WWE Return

Earlier this week, Saraya surprised wrestling fans and figures within All Elite Wrestling when she announced her departure from the company, which she initially signed to in September 2022. Prior to that, fans knew Saraya as Paige, a two-time Divas Champion in WWE that was later forced into a retirement due to a neck injury. Now that she is back in action, however, she isn't ruling out the possibility of returning there sometime down the line.

"I love WWE and I don't have any negative feelings towards them," Saraya told the "Hall of Fame" podcast. "They raised me; they saved me a lot. I just appreciate them so much. The idea of going somewhere else was only because the potential of my brother being there was like a big thing. I just wanted him to be a success in wrestling. I love WWE and if there was something that they needed from me which was exciting, I would definitely go there. Absolutely, that would be silly not to. So yeah, if there's an opportunity to do something fun, hell yeah, I'll jump on board."

It should be noted that Saraya's statements were made a day before she confirmed her AEW exit. Nonetheless, the idea of her WWE resurgence has been pondered before, with Saraya notably reiterating her openness to it last month.

The former AEW Women's Champion last wrestled in October as a part of four-way match to determine the number one contender to the very title she lost in 2023. Since then, she has remained focused on outside projects such as her new memoir "Hell in Boots," a new podcast, and an undisclosed acting gig.

