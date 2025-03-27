Backstage Details On Saraya's Departure From AEW, Which 'Surprised Almost Everyone'

Former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya is wrapping up her career in AEW, after getting candid about her dwindling prospects in AEW on her podcast, and later in an interview.

According to Fightful Select, many within AEW were unaware of Saraya's decision to part ways with the company and that it "surprised almost everyone." The former WWE Divas Champion reportedly told only a few close friends about the decision before making the announcement. Saraya is still on the company website. Representatives for Saraya said that she and the company had mutually agreed to the departure.

"[Saraya's] services have been fulfilled and we are parting on excellent terms," the representatives told Fightful, also reiterating that she is a free agent.

Saraya joined AEW in 2022, which shocked many, as the former WWE star had retired due to a neck injury in 2018. Much like fellow AEW stars, Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, and Bryan Danielson, Saraya was able to overcome the injury that initially took her out of the business, going on to win the AEW Women's World Title at Wembley Stadium at All In in 2023.

Saraya has not wrestled since October of last year when she lost a four-way match to determine the number one contender to the AEW Women's World Title to Willow Nightingale. In her interview with "Busted Open Radio," Saraya said that she'd gotten nothing but support from AEW President Tony Khan during her tenure there, but just felt it was time for her to move on and explore life outside of wrestling.