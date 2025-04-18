WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

He may not have got a main event spot on WrestleMania 41, but we believe that Royal Rumble winner "Main Event" Jey Uso is going to take the World Heavyweight Championship from GUNTHER and "YEET!" into the Las Vegas night. Here at WINC, 88% of us are going with Uso, in what very well may open WrestleMania. While the build to this match wasn't always great and didn't make it feel like Uso had a chance against "The Ring General," the events of recent weeks had many of us change our minds about this match, or at least how excited we are for it.

We were really won over by the excellent segment where GUNTHER beat down Jimmy Uso on an episode of "Raw," while Jey was tied to the ring ropes, unable to help his twin as GUNTHER bathed in his blood. The segment was the catalyst needed to push this feud into second gear ahead of "The Showcase of the Immortals" and did wonders for Uso's character. Gone, at least for the moment, was the happy, "YEETING" Uso, replaced by a much more serious man with a mission to avenge his brother and take the title off the vicious GUNTHER.

Before his Royal Rumble win, Uso was so close to dethroning GUNTHER at Saturday Night's Main Event back in January, and we think he's finally going to do it this weekend. There's always the possibility he'll have help from a returning Jimmy, as no big event is truly complete these days without a Bloodline member returning, dressed in a black hoodie. Help from his twin or not, 88% of us believe Uso is getting the job done.

Written by Daisy Ruth