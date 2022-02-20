It wasn’t that long ago that AEW President Tony Khan faced controversy following his response to former AEW star Big Swole, after she talked about AEW having room to grow in terms of building a more diverse roster. While Tony Khan has still not addressed his remarks to Swole, he has let it be known that he is trying to expand and diversy AEW’s growing talent based.

In an interview with Karissa Maxwell of Sporting News, Tony Khan talked about some of the diversity of the AEW roster, pointing to the company’s LGBTQ+ representation in the form of stars like Anthony Bowens (who Khan noted for recently representing AEW at GLAAD and NFL’s A Night of Pride Event), Jake Atlas, and former AEW Women’s Champion Nyla Rose. He reiterated his desire to continue diversifying the roster and how excited he was to do so.

“I think in the LGBTQ community, we have great representation,” Khan said. “(We have) Nyla Rose, a former Woman’s World Champion, the first transgender World Champion in wrestling ever. Of course, diversifying the roster is very important and we saw that… as we added great free agents this week including Keith Lee and AQA.

“And I plan to continue to diversify and expand the roster, and I’m very excited about what we’re doing. Also, Jake Atlas. He was another great debut who really serves, you know, the (LGBTQ+) community and he’s a great person. I was sorry he had that injury on Rampage against Adam Cole, but I’m really excited about him and we’re going to take care of him while he’s out. I’m a big fan of Jake Atlas too.”

