It’s Super Bowl weekend and AEW star Anthony Bowens is taking part in some of the festivities. One half of The Acclaimed could be found last night at “A Night Of Pride”, a joint event held by GLAAD and the NFL looking to increase visibility for LGBTQ inclusion in pro sports. Anthony Bowens attended the event with his long-time boyfriend, YouTube star Michael Pavano.

“Thank you to GLAAD and the NFL for having Michael Pavano and I at this amazing event last night celebrating LGBTQ inclusion in pro sports,” Bowens tweeted. “I keep saying it, visibility is key. Shout out to AEW for supporting its LGBTQ performers and letting everyone be themselves.”

Anthony Bowens wasn’t the only wrestler at “A Night of Pride” however. Later in the evening, he tweeted out a photo of him and WWE wrestler/on-air authority figure Sonya Deville.

“Who knew the Forbidden Door led to the GLAAD red carpet,” Bowens tweeted.

Anthony Bowens is a massive proponent of LGBTQ rights and has been involved with organizations such as GLAAD in the past. Bowens is also no stranger to standing up to homophobia in public; in December of 2021, he posted a photo of himself and Pavano, whose YouTube show Michael & Anthony premieres a new episode every Monday, kissing in front of anti-gay protestors.

Thank you to @glaad and the @NFL for having @michaelpavano and I at this amazing event last night celebrating LGBTQ inclusion in pro sports. I keep saying it, visibility is key. Shout out to @AEW for supporting it’s LGBTQ performers and letting everyone be themselves pic.twitter.com/2YPB0trP2L — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) February 11, 2022

Who knew the forbidden door led to the GLAAD red carpet…we look 🔥🌈 pic.twitter.com/TEPWUSEab2 — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) February 11, 2022

