Anthony Bowens has no time for homophobia or hate of any kind. The AEW star and one-half of the tag team The Acclaimed with Max Caster posted a photo on Twitter, where Bowens can be seen kissing his boyfriend, YouTube star Michael Pavano, in front of several anti-gay protesters.

“#Standup to hate” Bowens tweeted, tagging Pavano, GLADD and the Human Rights Campaign in the post.

Anthony Bowens is a strong proponent of gay rights, supports organizations such as GLADD, The Human Rights Campaign, and The Trevor Project, and has been outspoken in his experiences as a gay man in the world of professional wrestling. Earlier in the day, Bowens had tweeted in support of a fundraiser started by GLADD’s Anthony Allen Ramos. Along with Pavano, Bowens is part of the Michael & Anthony Show on YouTube; their latest episode streamed last week.

In the ring, Anthony Bowens has seen his profile rise in AEW over the last few months, thanks to well-received matches with top AEW stars Bryan Danielson and Jungle Boy. Meanwhile, the Acclaimed continues to be a fixture in the AEW tag team division, currently ranked fifth in AEW’s tag team rankings. The duo can next be seen in action tonight on AEW Dark: Elevation, where Bowens and Caster will take on “The Captain” Shawn Dean, and Carlie Bravo.

You can see the photo of Anthony Bowens and Michael Pavano below.