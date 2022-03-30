Veteran pro wrestler John Cena says he misses WWE every day.

Cena recently spoke with Jack King of GQ UK and was asked if he misses the touring lifestyle of wrestling full-time. Cena said he misses it every single day, but being a full-time touring performer at this stage would “hit that point of diminishing returns.”

“I miss it every day. Every single day,” Cena declared. “But I’ll be 45 on April 23rd, and I was very fortunate to make it as long as I did with only a minor list of injuries. Nothing that has changed the trajectory of my long term health. I’m strong, flexible, and in really good shape externally, internally. I think now, being a full-time touring performer might start to hit that point of diminishing returns, and I have to be realistic when I look at that.”

Cena has not worked a program since losing to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in late August. He returned on September 10 for a dark main event at the SmackDown from Madison Square Garden, teaming with The Mysterios for a six-man win over The Bloodline, but he has been away since then, focusing on his Hollywood career.

There’s no word on when Cena might return to WWE, but he indicated earlier this year that he will not be present for WrestleMania 38 this weekend.

Stay tuned for more.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]