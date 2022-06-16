Former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis Bennett has seemingly reacted to the news of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon’s alleged secret $3 million settlement agreement with a departing employee.

While Maria’s first tweet didn’t mention McMahon or WWE, she posted a rebuttal to a fan who accused her of seeking attention. In response, Maria pointed out how she’s always stood up for her beliefs and got fired for doing so.

A simple definition of the abuse of power is the misuse of a position of power to take unjust advantage of individuals, organizations, or governments… — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) June 15, 2022

.I’ve been speaking up since before there was Twitter. I spoke up in WWE. I fought for equal pay in 2010 which is why I was released.I spoke up after I was released both times. I have been fighting for the rights of women & more opportunities since.Nice try but do your research🙄 https://t.co/y10fcdurtR — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) June 16, 2022

As noted, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that McMahon allegedly had a consensual relationship with a former employee in WWE’s paralegal team, and later agreed to a $3 million settlement in January 2022 to bar the person from commenting on the affair. The report noted that WWE’s board of directors has been investigating the allegations since April and has also expanded its investigation into other nondisclosure agreements involving misconduct claims made by other former female WWE employees about McMahon and John Laurinaitis, WWE’s Head of Talent Relations.

Maria was likely referencing the bit about several former female WWE employees alleging misconduct against McMahon and Laurinaitis, which was something Nia Jax (Lina Fanene) insinuated through a tweet in April. While responding to reports of female talents in NXT allegedly being asked to dress like Mandy Rose, Jax called out certain WWE higher-ups who “can never see past their own perverted ways.”

Fightful Select’s follow-up report to WSJ’s bombshell story noted that when Laurinaitis was re-hired as WWE’s Head of Talent Relations in 2021, one specific female talent was frustrated with the move. One source revealed, according to the report, that she would rather get all her stuff sent to her in a trash bag when she gets fired rather than deal with Laurinaitis. The report quoted another employee as saying that they believe the allegations against McMahon and Laurinaitis will lead to a “domino effect” and the possible exit of Laurinaitis from the company.

