The Friday, June 17 edition of “Rampage: Road Rager” was taped Wednesday night from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri after “Dynamite” went off the air.

Below are full spoilers from the taping:

– Excalibur, Taz and Chris Jericho were the announcers. Jericho knocked the St. Louis crowd for singing his song and booing him in the night. This likely happened before the actual show began taping.

– Jon Moxley defeated Dante Martin with a rear-naked choke in a really good back-and-forth match. Martin nearly scored the win on several occasions. William Regal was on commentary.

– Max Caster & The Gunn Club defeated Leon Ruff & Bear Country. Caster’s rap to the ring mentioned “having to sign an NDA.”

– TBS Champion Jade Cargill defeated Willow Nightingale with Kiera Hogan with the Implant Buster. Stokely Hathaway was on commentary. Kiera Hogan worked over Willow. Athena got involved. Hathaway tried to interfere but was taken out by Kris Statlander.

– Darby Allin defeated Bobby Fish. Sting returned to prevent Kyle O’Reilly from interfering.

– After the show, Tony Schiavone put over Sting on the house mic. Tony Khan introduced Hook and Danhausen. Khan and the others praised Sting to close the taping. Sting took the mic and asked St. Louis how they were doing. He introduced himself as Stinghausen. He said it’s an honor to be here with Darby Allin. He said that he’s still jumping off balconies, swinging his bat and he still loves the roar of the crowd. Sting did, “It’s Schiavone” as a parody of the way Schiavone introduces him. He said that he knows his days are numbered but he’s glad he had the opportunity to say hello because the fans mean the world to him. The crowd chanted “Thank you Sting” to close the night. Khan thanked St. Louis for attending the show.

