Damage CTRL Retain WWE Women's Tag Titles At NXT Roadblock

Damage CNTRL's Kabuki Warriors are still WWE Women's Tag Team Champions after defeating "WWE NXT" Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley on Tuesday's episode of the show. Last week, Valkyria promised Paxley the match, after Paxley was able to keep up her end of a deal and stay backstage and not get involved in a match while Valkyria defended her title. At the start of the match, commentary mentioned that Asuka has never lost in an "NXT" ring and reminded the audience that she herself was a 500-plus-day "NXT" Women's Champion.

Asuka and Valkyria started off the match before Kairi Sane mixed it up with Paxley. The cheap shots from the champions started early, with Asuka kicking Paxley as the challenger rolled out of the ring at one point to get her bearings. Valkyria and Paxley initially worked well as a team with a series of well-timed super kicks to the champions, even sending them through the ropes to the outside of the ring.

Valkyria accidentally hit her partner with a kick meant for one of the Kabuki Warriors and was taken out of the ring herself. Asuka kicked Paxley in the back of the head and held her opponent up for Sane to hit the InSane Elbow from the top rope to pin Paxley for the win. Asuka and Sane retained the championships and move on to "WWE Raw" to face Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. Following the match, Valkyria was attacked by Roxanne Perez, who injured the champion's arm around the ring rope. Valkyria was taken out of the ring on a stretcher and into a waiting ambulance.