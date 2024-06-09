WWE NXT Battleground 2024 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

This Sunday, "WWE NXT" takes over the UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada, bringing Battleground to the home of the ultimate fighters. The show is slated for six matches, five of which will be contested for championships — including a ladder match to determine the inaugural NXT Women's North American Championship — while the last takes place inside "NXT Underground." It's also the most star-studded "NXT" premium live event in some time, with a card that includes main roster stars Shayna Baszler, "Michin" Mia Yim, and The OC, as well as TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and former AEW star Ethan Page, making his "NXT" in-ring debut. It's the rare show where it legitimately feels like anything can happen, which makes it a particularly interesting challenge to predict.

It's truly said that the only power that can defeat Wrestling Inc.'s PPV/PLE predictions is the Wrestling Inc. staff itself. Our record in 2024 has been perilously close to perfect, and the last time we came together to make picks, we didn't get a single match at AEW Double or Nothing wrong. We did, however, fail to come to a consensus on two matches, meaning our overall record now stands at 55-5-2. Don't love to see numbers in the draw column, but hey, that's still pretty good considering we're almost halfway through the year! This show could hurt us though, because unlike many PLEs, there's not a ton of agreement backstage at WINC about who will emerge victorious on June 9. For every match whose result seems obvious, there are two matches that could easily go either way — and much to our chagrin, there's even another 50/50 split. Because of course there is.

On that note, let's get to the picks!