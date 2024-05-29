Competitors For WWE NXT Women's North American Championship Ladder Match Set

On June 9, WWE will crown the first-ever NXT Women's North American Champion in a six-pack ladder match at "NXT" Battleground. Competitors for this inaugural championship match were determined through a series of physical tests in a combine, followed by a half-dozen qualifying matches. The respective qualifiers officially wrapped up on Tuesday's episode of "NXT," signaling the completion of the field for Battleground.

The final pair of qualifying contests saw The OC's Michin take on Tatum Paxley while Wren Sinclair faced off with Kelani Jordan. The veteran Michin was the first to cement her position in the NXT Women's North American Champion ladder match by nailing Paxley with an Eat Defeat for the win. Jordan followed suit later in the show after delivering a split legged moonsault to Sinclair.

With their victories, Michin and Jordan will now join the likes of Fallon Henley, Jaida Parker, Lash Legend, and Sol Ruca in the aforementioned ladder match. Legend's entry into the contest is particularly notable as she defeated "WWE Raw" star Ivy Nile in a battle of the powerhouses on the May 14 episode of "NXT." The following week, Parker and Henley clinched their spots with wins over Brinley Reece and Thea Hail, respectively. Ruca advanced to Battleground by beating the former protege of Kiana James — Izzi Dame.

Elsewhere on this week's episode of "NXT," General Manager Ava confirmed that NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez will put her title on the line against the returning TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace at Battleground.