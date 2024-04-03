WWE NXT Stand And Deliver Challengers For Tag Team Championships Determined

After weeks of competition, the field of six has now been trimmed down to just one.

On tonight's episode of "WWE NXT," the teams of The O.C. (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson), the Latino World Order (Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro), and Axiom and Nathan Frazer faced off in a triple threat match, in which the winner would earn the right to challenge The Wolf Dogs (Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker) for the "NXT" Tag Team Championships at "NXT" Stand & Deliver on April 6. The O.C. secured their spots in this match with a previous victory over Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, while the Axiom-Frazer pairing clutched theirs with a win against the No Quarter Catch Crew. The LWO claimed their slot in similar fashion as they defeated OTM.

The conclusion of tonight's triple threat tag bout saw Cruz Del Toro attempt a splash off the top. Unfortunately for Del Toro, this move didn't go exactly as planned, as Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows hit a Magic Killer on him instead. With Axiom then neutralizing Gallows with a dive, Frazer seized the opportunity to nail Del Toro with a 450 Splash to seal the three-count for his team.

Following their win, Frazer and Axiom delivered a post-match promo, in which Axiom labeled their team to be "unstoppable." Furthermore, Axiom vowed that fans will soon see the "NXT" Tag Team Championships shift into their hands as they defeat The Wolf Dogs at "NXT" Stand & Deliver.

Elsewhere on the show, "NXT" General Manager Ava announced that a new six-woman tag match had also been added to the Stand & Deliver card, with Thea Hail, Fallon Henley, and Kelani Jordan facing the likes of Jacy Jayne, Kiana James, and Izzi Dame.

