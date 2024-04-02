WWE NXT Live Coverage 4/2 - Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes Meet, Triple Threat #1 Contenders Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on April 2, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Just four days out from "NXT" Stand & Deliver, Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes will be meeting one another in the ring ahead of their main event match at the Premium Live Event. Tensions between the pair have been building up over the last several weeks, dating back to Hayes' betrayal of Williams after he unsuccessfully challenged Ilja Dragunov for the "NXT" Championship at "NXT" Vengeance Day in February.

Advertisement

"NXT" Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin will be finding out who their challengers will be at Stand & Deliver tonight when The OC's Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of LWO, and Nathan Frazer and Axiom square off in a Triple Threat Number One Contenders match. LWO secured their spot in tonight's match after they defeated OTM on the March 12 episode of "NXT" while The OC and Nathan Frazer and Axiom beat Hank Walker and Tank Ledger and No Quarter Catch Crew respectively on March 19.

Lyra Valkyria will be defending her "NXT" Women's Championship in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania against Roxanne Perez. However, before she does, the two will come face-to-face tonight as Noam Dar hosts the two competitors on "The Supernova Sessions" ahead of his and Meta-Four's hosting duties at the PLE.

Advertisement

In April of last year, Blair Davenport anonymously attacked Sol Ruca and kept her out of action with an injury for a number of months. Ruca has been waiting to get her hands on Davenport since returning at "NXT" Roadblock last month, and tonight, she will have her chance to seek retribution as the two go one-on-one.

Lola Vice issued an open challenge last week to anyone who wanted to face her, to which "Raw" Superstar Natalya answered the call and ultimately emerged victorious after some encouragement from Karmen Petrovic. Tonight, Natalya will be returning the favor as she stands in Petrovic's corner while she takes on Vice. Elsewhere in the women's division, Jacy Jayne will be colliding with Fallon Henley after they came face-to-face in a post match brawl last week that also involved Thea Hail, Kelani Jordan, Jazmyn Nyx, and Kiana James.

Additionally, Lexis King will be taking on Von Wagner in a rematch from the February 27 edition of "NXT" as issues between the two of them and Wagner's associate Mr. Stone continue to rise. "NXT" North American Champion Oba Femi will also be in action as he faces Joe Gacy ahead of his title defense against Josh Briggs and Dijak on Saturday.