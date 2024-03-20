WWE NXT Tag Team Title Number One Contender Triple Threat Set

Earlier this month, "WWE NXT" General Manager Ava announced that six duos would receive the opportunity to earn the challenging spot in the "NXT" Tag Team Championship match at Stand & Deliver. And after two weeks of intense competition, the field of potential contenders has now been cut in half.

Tonight's episode of "NXT" featured two key tag team matches – Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. The O.C. (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) and the No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey and Myles Borne) vs. Axiom and Nathan Frazer. Despite the valiant efforts across the board, it was The O.C. and the Axiom-Frazer pairing that emerged victorious, respectively. With these victories, The O.C. and Axiom-Frazer will now move on to face each other, in addition to the LWO's Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro, in a triple threat tag bout on the April 2 episode of "NXT." The winner of this three-way will then take on The Wolf Dogs (Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker) for the "NXT" Tag Team Championships at "NXT" Stand & Deliver on April 6.

Coming out of this week's "NXT" fans also learned that this upcoming "NXT" Tag Team Championship match could possibly be upgraded to a triple threat of its own. Following their loss on "WWE Raw" this week, Alpha Academy's Otis and Akira Tozawa approached Breakker and Corbin backstage with a compelling challenge. And after some added persuasion from Maxxine Dupri, The Wolf Dogs agreed. As such, Tozawa and Otis will now battle The Wolf Dogs on the March 26 episode of "NXT," under the stipulation that if Alpha Academy win, they will be added to the "NXT" Tag Team Championship match at the Stand & Deliver premium live event.