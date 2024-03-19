WWE NXT Live Coverage 3/19 - Trick Williams Takes On Noam Dar, Heritage Cup Match And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on March 19, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Last week's episode of "NXT" ended in explosive fashion when Noam Dar and his Meta-Four stablemate Oro Mensah found themselves involved in a physical altercation with Trick Williams before he shared a kiss with Lash Legend. Tonight, Dar and Williams look to settle their issues as the two go one-on-one.

As per the Catch Clause, one member of No Quarter Catch Crew will be defending the "NXT" Heritage Cup as they defend against Chase U' Riley Osborne. Osborne and NQCC found themselves face-to-face last week in a heated verbal exchange backstage.

Two tag team matches are set for tonight, as The Good Brothers take on Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, and No Quarter Catch Crew squares off with Nathan Frazer and Axiom. The competitors who emerge victorious in both matches will join LWO in a Triple Threat Number One Contenders match to determine who will challenge The Wolf Dogs for the "NXT" Tag Team Championship at "NXT" Stand & Deliver next month.

Roxanne Perez has shown a new, more aggressive side to her personality as of late, blindsiding "NXT" Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria with an attack at "NXT" Roadblock following her and Tatum Paxley's match against The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. After attempting to attack Perez last week, Paxley has her chance to seek retribution as she squares off with her.

Additionally, Oba Femi has something on his mind to share after successfully defending his North American Championship against Brooks Jensen last week. Tony D'Angelo also has something on his mind to share after leaving "NXT" Champion Ilja Dragunov on a bridge last week, and Brinley Reece will be returning to televised competition for the first time since coming up short against Kiana James on the February 13 edition of "NXT" as she collides with Sol Ruca.

We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as Roxanne Perez makes her way down to the ring. Tatum Paxley follows.