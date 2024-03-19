WWE NXT Live Coverage 3/19 - Trick Williams Takes On Noam Dar, Heritage Cup Match And More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on March 19, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!
Last week's episode of "NXT" ended in explosive fashion when Noam Dar and his Meta-Four stablemate Oro Mensah found themselves involved in a physical altercation with Trick Williams before he shared a kiss with Lash Legend. Tonight, Dar and Williams look to settle their issues as the two go one-on-one.
As per the Catch Clause, one member of No Quarter Catch Crew will be defending the "NXT" Heritage Cup as they defend against Chase U' Riley Osborne. Osborne and NQCC found themselves face-to-face last week in a heated verbal exchange backstage.
Two tag team matches are set for tonight, as The Good Brothers take on Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, and No Quarter Catch Crew squares off with Nathan Frazer and Axiom. The competitors who emerge victorious in both matches will join LWO in a Triple Threat Number One Contenders match to determine who will challenge The Wolf Dogs for the "NXT" Tag Team Championship at "NXT" Stand & Deliver next month.
Roxanne Perez has shown a new, more aggressive side to her personality as of late, blindsiding "NXT" Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria with an attack at "NXT" Roadblock following her and Tatum Paxley's match against The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. After attempting to attack Perez last week, Paxley has her chance to seek retribution as she squares off with her.
Additionally, Oba Femi has something on his mind to share after successfully defending his North American Championship against Brooks Jensen last week. Tony D'Angelo also has something on his mind to share after leaving "NXT" Champion Ilja Dragunov on a bridge last week, and Brinley Reece will be returning to televised competition for the first time since coming up short against Kiana James on the February 13 edition of "NXT" as she collides with Sol Ruca.
We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as Roxanne Perez makes her way down to the ring. Tatum Paxley follows.
Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley
Perez wastes no time and attacks Paxley on the ramp. She sends her face bouncing off the ring apron, then gets her inside the ring.
The bell sounds, and Paxley fires off right hands on Perez in the corner. She lands a dropkick on Perez, but Perez plants her in the center of the ring and stomps on her. She whips Paxley in the corner, then executes a Side Russian Leg Sweep and stomps on Paxley's face. She begins targeting Paxley's arm and wearing it down before Paxley responds with a forearm and a dropkick. She follows it up with an enzuigiri and charges at Perez in the corner, but Perez moves out of the way. Paxley then sends Perez's head bouncing off her knee and plants her, but Perez manages to land Pop Rox. She then locks in a crossface, and Paxley taps.
Winner: Roxanne Perez
After the match, Perez calls for a mic and says it's been a week. She says she's not waiting any longer, then calls Ava to the ring and demands that the "NXT" General Manager put the "NXT" Women's Championship on her.
Lyra Valkyria's music hits, and she marches down to the ring. She begins brawling with Perez, and Paxley tries helping Valkyria out. Perez sends Valkyria crashing into Paxley and locks in a crossface on Valkyria. Officials run down to the ring to pull Perez off Valkyria, and Perez stands tall as she holds up Valkyria's title.
We then head backstage to Meta-Four and see Noam Dar chat with Oro Mensah about his upcoming match against Trick Williams as Lash Legend seemingly swoons over Williams. They then run into Alpha Academy.
Back from the break, we see Ava approach Valkyria as she's being checked on in the medical office. The medical official says Valkyria is cleared, and Valkyria demands that Ava make a "NXT" Women's Championship match between her and Perez at "NXT" Stand & Deliver official for Stand & Deliver, and Ava agrees.
Oba Femi Gets New Challengers For The North American Championship
Josh Briggs then grabs a mic at ringside and enters the ring. He says Oba Femi is about to come out and talk about how he defeated Brooks Jensen last week. He says he's angry that Femi beat down Jensen with a smile on his face, then calls Femi down to the ring and challenges him to try and put him through the ring.
Femi's music hits and he makes his way down to the ring. He says he relishes the idea of testing a man's limits and pushing them to the edge, then says there's no place for emotion when he steps through the ropes. He says all that matters is results, and his results speak for themselves. He gives Briggs props for being a man of courage.
Briggs says Femi walks around with confidence and thinks he's the baddest dude in "NXT", but like everyone else, he ends up meeting someone just a little bit tougher. Briggs introduces himself to Femi as the "man of mayhem", then challenges Femi to a North American Championship match. Femi agrees, but tells Briggs not to say he didn't warn him.
Dijak's music hits and he makes his way down to the ring. He tells Femi that he promised that he would be the man waiting for him, and says Femi either forgot or has been ducking him. Briggs tells Dijak that this is between him and Femi, and Femi interrupts them. He says it's him and everyone else.
Briggs, Dijak, and Femi then begin brawling. Femi clotheslines Briggs out of the ring before officials run down to break things up.
Nathan Frazer and Axiom then make their way down to the ring.
