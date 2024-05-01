Update On Wes Lee's WWE NXT Return

Former NXT North American Champion Wes Lee made his return to the brand last night, after being out of action for months due to an injury he sustained in December 2023. While many fans are happy to see him back in action, some have questioned whether he's ready to compete again, and according to "Fightful Select," Lee is definitely medically cleared.

Notably, Lee jumped off the barricade onto the ring steps, which was a good indicator that he is ready to go. According to the report, sources within "WWE NXT" have confirmed that he's medically cleared, and noted how his recovery came as a surprise since they believed he could have potentially been out of action for a year at least, as well as there being a legitimate chance that he'd be forced to retire.

Lee's injury was unfortunately so serious that even Shawn Michaels opened up about it during an appearance on "Busted Open Radio." In the interview, Michaels noted how close he is with Lee, and that he believes they are similar in their passion for wrestling. Michaels explained that Lee's "NXT" injury announcement was legitimate, and that he would be welcomed back when healthy. It remains to be seen what the next step will be for Lee, but since he confronted NXT North American Champion Oba Femi, it seems like his eyes are set on recapturing the title again. The next few weeks will go a long way toward proving how well Lee's speedy recovery truly went.

