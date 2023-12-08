WWE's Shawn Michaels Opens Up About Injury To NXT Star Wes Lee

Upon his victory on the November 28 episode of "WWE NXT," Wes Lee was officially named as the challenger to Dominik Mysterio's "NXT" North American Championship for "NXT" Deadline on December 9. Unfortunately, Wes Lee was later replaced by Dragon Lee due to a back surgery that would render him unable to compete for eight to 12 months. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels opened up about the wave of emotions surrounding Wes Lee's injury announcement.

"Wes and I are so close," Michaels said. "We're very similar when it comes to our passion, our admiration, and our love for the job that we do. And I knew that it broke his heart. So, what you saw Tuesday night [with Lee sharing the news], everybody knows that was the real Wes Lee. This was a huge match for him, but you know how serious it is when he can't make it. I was unaware of it, but he's gotten through a lot of performances [with pain], and it's a credit to him. You never would have known that, but clearly, the wear and tear is a bit too much. [Wes Lee's promo] was incredibly emotional for everybody, because, again, we are a family down there in Florida. When one person gets affected, it affects all of us."

Despite the setback placed on Wes Lee, Michaels assures that he will be welcomed back with open arms whenever he is cleared to return. For right now, though, Lee must tackle his upcoming surgery, and subsequent recovery journey.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.