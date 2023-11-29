Wes Lee Wins WWE NXT Four-Way, Will Face Dominik Mysterio For NA Title At Deadline PLE

Wes Lee has secured himself another shot at the "WWE NXT" North American Championship.

During Tuesday night's episode of "NXT," Lee vied for a shot at the "NXT" North American Championship. However, to receive that opportunity, Lee would have to overcome three former "NXT" North American Champions – Johnny Gargano, Cameron Grimes, and Bronson Reed – in a main event fatal-four-way match.

Toward the conclusion of the contest, Bronson Reed began his ascent to the top rope, preparing to deliver a Tsunami. His "WWE Raw" rival Ivar had plans to deter that though, as he made a surprise appearance, which resulted in the two brawling into the backstage area. With Reed now out of the equation, Lee pivoted his focus to Grimes and Gargano, sending them crashing into one another. After Grimes and Gargano then traded kicks, Grimes hit Gargano with the Cave In. Before Grimes had a chance to reach for a potential pinfall, Lee laid him out with Kardiak Kick to gain the win for himself.

Upon his victory, Lee will now move on to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the "NXT" North American Championship on December 9 at "NXT" Deadline. Lee previously wrestled Mysterio for the title twice in July, including the July 18 episode of "NXT" where Mysterio defeated Lee to begin his first reign with the championship.