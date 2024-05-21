WWE NXT Live Coverage 5/21 - Triple Threat #1 Contenders Match, Women's North American Title Qualifiers Continue

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on May 21, 2024, coming to you from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Oba Femi's next challenger for the North American Championship will be determined tonight, as Wes Lee collides with Josh Briggs and Gallus' Joe Coffey in a Triple Threat Number One Contenders match. The winner will receive their title match at "NXT" Battleground on June 9. While Ivar was originally set to compete in tonight's match after he found himself involved in a heated verbal exchange with Lee and Briggs last week, he was not medically cleared to compete. "NXT" General Manager Ava then named Joe as his replacement after he, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang blindsided Lee, Briggs, and Ivar with an attack backstage in the closing moments of last week's edition of "NXT".

Advertisement

The next two entrants in the Ladder Match at Battleground to crown the first ever North American Women's Champion will be revealed tonight, as longtime rivals Jaida Parker of OTM goes one-on-one with Brinley Reece, and Fallon Henley squares off with Chase U's Thea Hail in a pair of qualifier matches. The winners will join Lash Legend and Sol Ruca, who secured their spot in the Ladder Match last week when they defeated Ivy Nile and Izzi Dame respectively.

Elsewhere in the women's division, Lola Vice will be joining forces with her ally Shayna Baszler to take on Natalya and Karmen Petrovic in tag team competition. The issues between the four women have remained no secret over the course of the past few weeks, with Vice defeating Natalya in a "NXT" Underground at Night Two of the "NXT" Spring Breakin' special before Natalya and Petrovic subsequently blindsided Vice and Baszler with a pair of attacks last week and threw out the challenge for tonight's match.

Advertisement