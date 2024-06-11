Major Stipulation Added To Drew McIntyre Vs. Damian Priest At WWE Clash At The Castle

The Judgment Day will be banned from ringside in Glasgow, Scotland, while World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest does battle with the "Scottish Psychopath" Drew McIntyre. The stipulation for their match at Clash at the Castle on Saturday was made official Monday in the main event of "WWE Raw." The champion challenged McIntyre during an opening in-ring promo to fight Finn Balor. If McIntyre won, Judgment Day would be banned, but if Balor won, Priest would welcome them ringside to see him beat McIntyre at home.

Balor and McIntyre battled both in and out of the ring to kick off the final match of the night. At one point, McIntyre hit a belly-to-belly suplex to Balor that sent him flying over the announce desk. McIntyre landed a Glasgow Kiss and a Future Shock DDT on Balor, looking as though he had the match won, before he was distracted by Priest coming down the ramp. The rest of The Judgment Day, including Carlito and JD McDonagh, attempted to attack McIntyre in the ring, but he fought them off.

Balor attempted to take advantage of the situation, rolling McIntyre up, but he kicked out. McIntyre delivered a Claymore Kick to Balor for the victory, with Priest looking on. All members of the stable will be banned from ringside when McIntyre looks to regain the World Heavyweight Championship he lost at WrestleMania 40 when Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract after McIntyre won the belt from Seth Rollins, but was distracted by CM Punk.

