Drew McIntyre Was Bummed He Didn't Dethrone Roman Reigns At Clash At The Castle

The Clash at the Castle premium live event was a night to remember for many of WWE's fans in the UK, between Sheamus' stellar performance against GUNTHER, and Drew McIntyre's main event challenge for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

But the night did see the two stars lose. Although McIntyre understands why he lost to Reigns, he revealed to the "Daily Mail" that he was "bummed" with the result nonetheless.

"It's very rare that you ever get moments like that. There's a stadium full of people 100 percent on one guy's side and the story has peaked at the right time," he said. "You have the chance to take a talent to that next, next, next level. That's what we had at Clash."

McIntyre's Clash at the Castle bout with Reigns ended in a bitter defeat, but Reigns would go on to his immensely popular program with Sami Zayn, resulting in their match at Elimination Chamber. Reigns is now in the midst of his so far very popular rivalry with Cody Rhodes that will culminate in the main event of WrestleMania.

Although the plans for Reigns' future would have existed at the time of Clash at the Castle, it doesn't make the loss any less bitter to McIntyre.

"You need to look at the bigger picture. What are the plans for Roman and the Bloodline storyline, but at the same time it's like, 'Ah, could we do both?'" he said. "Theory has the Money in the Bank briefcase, there might be a way to pull this off, to look after Roman and the Bloodline story, which is the bigger picture, but at the same time take a talent to the next level?"