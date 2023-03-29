Nick Khan Claims WWE Creative Has WrestleMania Plans Laid Out Months In Advance

WWE's creative process hasn't always been known for its incredibly consistent long-term commitments, but with Paul "Triple H" Levesque currently steering creative, things seem to be a bit more focused and planned out in advance. On a recent episode of The Herd podcast, WWE CEO Nick Khan shed some light on how far in advance plans are set for WWE content.

"If you said now, 'Where is the creative team with their process?' They're months ahead of WrestleMania," Khan said. "Obviously a huge focus on Saturday and Sunday to make sure we can execute what the plan is, but they're months ahead. And, they know that's the way it should be. You know, 52 weeks a year, three or four programs a week, if you're not months ahead, you're going to get caught."

The WWE CEO also said that the plans for this weekend's WrestleMania were set "months, months, months in advance." The long-term planning of WWE's storylines is no surprise, especially with media rights negotiations around the corner for the company in addition to a possible sale. Long-term planning is also no surprise given the amount of short-term, or limited-appearance stars that appear on WWE television, such as Logan Paul and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

There are worries from some talents backstage that Vince McMahon could be edging his way back into the creative department for the company, due to some plans reportedly getting scrapped or changed last minute. However, Khan and Levesque have disputed that McMahon has any involvement in the creative process.