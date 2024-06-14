Why WWE Star Drew McIntyre Says Clash At The Castle Might Be Biggest Match Of Career

In less than two days, Drew McIntyre will meet Damian Priest for a rematch at WWE Clash at the Castle, with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line. According to McIntyre, though, this isn't just an ordinary title match; it is perhaps the most significant of his entire professional wrestling career. During an interview with "The Indian Express," McIntyre explained why.

Advertisement

"When I look back at all the biggest moments I've had, especially in WWE, my first world title win was in the height of the pandemic, nobody there. The second world title win, very much the same, in the ThunderDome. Looking to the last Clash at the Castle, it was perfect. It was in Wales, it was in the UK, where I'm from and it was perfect, until it wasn't perfect, when Solo Sikoa debuted and screwed me out of the title and ruined that moment. This time, we get a redo," McIntyre said. "We get a redo, not just in Wales, not just in the UK, but specifically in Scotland where I'm from, where I never imagined there would be a big WWE PLE with myself in the main event and the world title. This one has to be done right."

Advertisement

As McIntyre mentioned, the 2024 Clash at the Castle event will emanate from his home country of Scotland, making the stakes for the World Heavyweight Championship match even higher, and more personal, for "The Scottish Warrior." While McIntyre's friends and family are expected to be at ringside for this homecoming occasion, The Judgment Day, as stipulated by McIntyre's recent "WWE Raw" victory, are not. Should McIntyre defeat Priest, he will begin his fourth world title reign in WWE.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Indian Express" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.