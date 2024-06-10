Bully Ray Says He Doesn't Think WWE Has A True Plan For This Tag Team

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are still the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on the June 3 edition of "WWE Raw." The champions retained their titles via disqualification against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark following interference from Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. Belair and Cargill have been the champions since WWE Backlash at the start of May, but WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has presented the question of where is this team actually going?

Speaking "Busted Open Radio," Ray explained that he thinks that the money in Belair and Cargill is by having them as opponents rather than partners. "I don't think that the WWE has Bianca and Jade together because they have true plans for them as a team, despite them being the Women's Tag Team Champions right now. I think this is going to be about the eventual demise of Bianca and Jade; then you're going to have something."

Ray then took a step back to look at the state of the WWE women's tag team division to see who could possibly pose a real threat to the champions. Even after coming up with a duo, Ray wasn't convinced that the names he picked were even correct.

"Who are you going to put them against? It's beyond just a problem, it's a major problem. You know who I believe would be a credible tag team for Bianca and Jade? Charlotte [Flair] and Becky [Lynch]. Now look at the lengths I just had to go to, to find two names that I think could be credible enough to get heat on Bianca and Jade. Where's this team coming from that's going to be able to get any sympathy on these two women?"

