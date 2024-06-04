WWE Raw Women's Tag Title Defense Ends In Chaos When Returning Team Interferes

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill were invited to this week's episode of "WWE Raw" by No. 1 contenders Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler, and after taking digs at the champs for never being on "Raw" (despite the fact that both Cargill and Belair were drafted to "SmackDown") Cargill and Belair offered to put their titles on the line right then and there. General Manager Adam Pearce requested a referee and made the match official — but in the end, there was no winner.

The champion dominated early on, putting their opponents in stereo delayed vertical suplexes. Belair took on both women by herself and handled them for a while. Stark and Baszler were eventually able to overcome her and finally get some offense in; Cargill took down Baszler, only for Baszler to do the same to her. While those two were busy on the outside, however, Belair hit Stark with the KOD — but before she could get the pin, Belair was attacked from behind by Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, The Unholy Union. Fyre and Dawn, along with Stark and Baszler, then beat up the champions and left them laid out in the ring while staring each other down.

While they were recently seen in a confrontation with Cargill and Belair backstage, The Unholy Union haven't wrestled together in a tag team match since January, when they lost to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance on "WWE Smackdown"; prior to that, they hadn't been used as a team on WWE TV since losing to Baszler and Ronda Rousey in a match that unified the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship and the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship back in June 2023. After the in-ring attack, Dawn and Fyre were seen again backstage, where they demanded a title match at Clash at the Castle.

