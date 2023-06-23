Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler Unify WWE & NXT Women's Tag Titles On SmackDown

Before "WWE SmackDown" ended Friday night, there would only be one set of Women's Tag Team Champions. And when the dust settled, that distinction belonged to Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey.

In a unification match Friday night, Baszler and Rousey took on "NXT" Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, who gave them all they could handle. But just when it looked like the recent call-ups had gained the upper hand, "The Queen of Spades" caught Fyre in a Kirifuda Clutch while "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" locked in her signature armbar on Dawn, forcing both to tap out simultaneously.

Baszler and Rousey have been on a tear since returning to television last month, and on the May 29 episode of "WWE Raw," emerged victorious from a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match in order to initially secure the gold.

Now a three-time WWE Tag Team Champion, this is Baszler's first reign alongside her longtime friend Rousey.