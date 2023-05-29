Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler Win WWE Women's Tag Team Championship On 'Raw'

Once again, we have new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. This time, they've arrived in the form of dangerous duo Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

Monday night on "WWE Raw," a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team match was held to crown new women's champs. In the end Rousey and Baszler, who returned to television only two weeks ago after last wrestling at WrestleMania 39, prevailed. Following a late surge from Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez's newest tag partner, Baszler managed to distract the ballsy badass just long enough. "The Baddest Woman On the Planet" proceeded to catch her in an armbar, causing Shotzi to tap out immediately.

