WWE's Drew McIntyre Sounds Off On CM Punk Backstage Segment At NXT Battleground

There is certainly no love lost between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, so it's only natural that the Scotsman took to social media to lambast his nemesis following NXT Battleground. Punk got into a brief war of words with Roxanne Perez following the show, which culminated with the NXT Women's Champion calling him a hypocrite — and McIntyre took notice.

"Even people who grew up idolizing CM Punk are already sick of him," McIntyre wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Of course, this is a lighthearted jab compared to other things the WWE stars have said to each other in the past. McIntyre said Punk deserves to be tortured — an opinion that stems from their longstanding beef. McIntyre has accused Punk of keeping him down during his original run in WWE, and he's held a grudge against the ex-AEW star ever since.

As of this writing, Punk is still recovering from a torn triceps industry that he suffered during this year's men's Royal Rumble match. Despite the setback, he appears to be recovering at a reasonable pace, as he was able to get physical at WWE WrestleMania 40 and cost McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship.

McIntyre will have a chance to regain the World Heavyweight Title at WWE Clash of the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland, as he's scheduled to compete against Damian Priest. However, it remains to be seen if Punk will cost him all over again — especially after McIntyre's latest dig toward him. McIntyre has issued a warning to Punk ahead of Clash at the Castle, noting that the locals won't be happy if their hometown hero loses on the night because of him.