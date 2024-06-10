CM Punk Advises WWE NXT Star Backstage At Battleground, Gets Called A Hypocrite

Following this past Sunday's "NXT" Battleground show, WWE star CM Punk appeared in a backstage interview featuring Roxanne Perez and offered some advice to the young star, which was rejected by her.

Perez defended her "NXT" Women's Championship against TNA's Jordynne Grace and defeated the TNA Knockouts World Champion to extend her title reign. Punk, who was at the arena, appeared during Perez's interview backstage after she retained the title and had some sage advice for her, which she duly dismissed.

"Are you surprised? Tell me right now, are you surprised?" asked Perez to "NXT" backstage interviewer Sarah Schreiber. "Of course you are, aren't you? 'Cause everybody is surprised. But why? Why? I am the protege, there's no one like me..." said Perez before being interrupted by Punk.

"Hold on, calm down. I'm sorry to burst in here but listen, you're the champion for a reason," began Punk. "You're head and shoulders above all these other women here. You're head and shoulders above all the TNA Knockouts. But tonight you got lucky. I need you to focus on this [the title]. I need you to be who you are, I need you to be the protege. You don't need anything else."

Perez was not amused by Punk's bit of advice and sarcastically thanked him before calling him a hypocrite and walking away. "Thanks for the advice. What a hypocrite, huh?" said Perez to Punk.

Punk then proceeded to ask Schreiber if the "NXT" Women's Champion always has a chip on her shoulder, with the "NXT" interviewer answering in the affirmative. Perez, who won the title from Lyra Valkyria at Stand & Deliver in April, got the win over the TNA star on Sunday after landing the Pop-Rox on Grace. The match also saw interference from "NXT's" Tatum Paxley, who tried to steal the TNA Knockouts Championship, but was stopped by Ash by Elegance, formerly known as Dana Brooke in WWE.