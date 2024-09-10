Backstage Update On Why Kiana James Was Removed From Internal WWE Active Roster

WWE quietly releasing stars has seemingly become more common than their mass "budget cuts" of years prior, presumably in an attempt to draw less negative attention. Recently, reports noted that "WWE Raw" talent Kiana James was moved off of WWE's active roster page to the "miscellaneous" section, leading many to speculate that she might have been quietly released.

Since then, PWInsiderElite has updated their original report, and while they initially hinted that a severe injury was likely the cause for her move on WWE's website, they've now confirmed that this is the case. PWInsiderElite says their sources confirmed James suffered a leg injury that will likely keep her sidelined upward of six months. Notably, James was drafted up to "Raw" earlier this year, but has barely been used since, with "Fightful Select" even going so far as to inquire into her and former WWE star Dijak's status on the roster at one point. Unfortunately, Dijak ultimately ended up being released, which is likely why many have been concerned for James' future with WWE.

It remains to be seen when or if James returns to action in WWE, but the star got quite a vote of confidence from Booker T shortly after her main roster call-up, who believes she checks all the boxes that the promotion needs to cultivate a major star. The veteran also noted that he was excited to see her next step, that she had matured enough in "NXT," and would someday set a lot of records.

