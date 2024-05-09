Backstage Update On Post-Draft WWE Raw Absence Of NXT Call-Ups Kiana James & Dijak

The 2024 WWE Draft results are locked in following the Backlash PLE in Lyon, France, as there will supposedly be little-to-no movement of wrestlers between "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" until the next draft. Some of the biggest movement during the draft came from "WWE NXT," as a number of the brand's top stars were called up to the main roster — Carmelo Hayes, Baron Corbin, and Blair Davenport all moved to "WWE SmackDown," while the likes of Ilja Dragunov and Lyra Valkyria have a new home on "WWE Raw."

Two more "NXT" names who were drafted to "WWE Raw" were Kiana James and Dijak. However, while Dragunov and Valkyria were both featured as part of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments on the May 6 episode of "WWE Raw," James and DIJAK didn't appear at all. Fightful Select looked into the matter and learned that the main roster creative team is currently putting plans in place and "actively pitching ideas" for both James and DIJAK.

James debuted in "NXT" at the beginning of 2022 after wrestling a handful of matches for All Elite Wrestling. She would go on to have a successful run in WWE's developmental brand, becoming one half of the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions with Fallon Henley in February 2023, as well as mixing it up with various main roster talents through her appearances on "WWE Main Event."

Dijak has already had a taste of life on the main roster, though those who haven't forgotten it might wish they could — he was a member of the ill-fated Retribution stable during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he was repackaged as T-Bar, but no member of stable would find much success. He would be sent back to "NXT" in 2022 and repackaged back into Dijak, finding decent success on Tuesday nights in and amongst the main event scene.