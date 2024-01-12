WWE NXT Star Fallon Henley Details How She Got Into Wrestling

Current "WWE NXT" star Fallon Henley made her in-ring debut in June 2017. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Henley was asked about how she initially got into wrestling. "So I was never somebody who grew up watching wrestling," Henley said. "It just wasn't in my household. I didn't really have any friends or family that were super into it. And it's something I kind of found while I was in college ... Not gonna lie, 'Total Divas' brought me into it, but from there, I started watching 'NXT,' 'SmackDown,' [and] 'Raw,' on a regular basis. Every single week, I was there at the TV, ready to go. From there, I was like, 'This is what I want to do.'"

Henley's in-ring debut as Tesha Price resulted in a loss against Jenna Van Muscles in a Mercedes Martinez Women's Tournament match for World Xtreme Wrestling. After several years of performing on the indies and making multiple appearances for AEW, Henley signed with WWE in 2021. Notably, Henley performed under the name of Tenilla Price on "NXT" in 2018, losing to former WWE star Lacey Evans in a squash match.

Since signing with the Stamford, Connecticut-based promotion, Henley has been regularly appearing on the "NXT" brand. She captured gold for the first time in her career in February 2023, winning the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship with Kiana James. Henley is currently feuding with former "NXT" Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.