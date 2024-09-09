Absent WWE Star Reportedly Removed From Active Roster

After a noteworthy stint as a member of the "NXT" roster over the last several years, Kiana James seemed poised to take the next step after she was drafted to "Raw" during the WWE Draft this Spring. That didn't exactly come to pass, however, with James only making sporadic appearances on the red brand before disappearing from TV altogether as the summer approached. And those hoping to see her again some time soon may be in for a long wait.

Advertisement

PWInsider Elite reports that James has been pulled from WWE's active roster. Those concerned that James may have been released can breathe easy, however, as she has been moved to the promotion's "miscellaneous" section, indicating she is still with the promotion. The "Misc" section is generally reserved for wrestlers who are unable to compete due to injury, or for wrestlers who only appear sporadically for WWE.

While this would suggest that James is currently sidelined with an injury, so far, no one has been able to confirm whether James is injured or why she was suddenly shifted from the active section of the internal roster to "Misc." As noted, James was hardly featured on "Raw" before her hiatus, with her last match occurring in mid-June, where she unsuccessfully took part in a four-way qualifying match for the Women's Money in the Bank match.

Advertisement

James herself has yet to comment on her situation, though she has remained sporadically active on social media since her last "Raw" match. Most recently, James was seen tweeting about reuniting with AEW star Harley Cameron, who posted a tweet of the two meeting up over the weekend.