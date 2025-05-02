Report: WWE Releases Several Staffers Including Creative Writing Operations SVP

There have been a number of exits of WWE talent and staff members since the company has fallen under the umbrella of TKO Holding Group, and it seems as though that number is continuing to grow.

On Thursday, between 10-12 members of WWE staff were released (although the exact number remains unknown as of writing and may potentially be higher), including Senior Vice President of Creative Writing Operations Christine Lubrano as per PWInsider Elite. Among the departments who were affected by the releases were the photography and creative services, but it remains to be seen if any wrestlers or on-screen personnel were included as part of the list of releases.

PWInsider Elite further noted that Lubrano's exit from the company "marks another significant change within WWE's creative leadership strictures as the company continues to evolve under the TKO Group Holdings umbrella", but could not definitively say if this came as "a result of the WrestleMania creative direction."

Prior to serving as Senior Vice President of Creative Writing Operations for WWE, a position she had held since February 2021, Lubrano had been involved in the comedy television series Baroness Von Sketch Show, The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret, and Year Of The Rabbit. In 2019, she had founded her own company Lubrano Media after serving as Senior Vice President of Original Programming at IFC Films for a number of years as detailed by PWInsider Elite.

This will mark the first set of WWE releases since twelve stars exited the company in February of this year, with Sonya Deville, Isla Dawn, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, The Authors of Pain, and "NXT" star Duke Hudson being among those names.