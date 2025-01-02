R-Truth Explains How He Made The 'Ugly' WWE 24/7 Title 'Beautiful'

R-Truth's wit infused the often derided WWE 24/7 Championship with comedy gold for four years, specifically between 2019 to 2022. While several superstars claimed the title in that period, none rivaled the impact R-Truth made: by virtue of his record 53 championship reigns; he transformed what many would have otherwise considered an eyesore into can't-miss entertainment. Appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," R-Truth reminisced on how he managed to make the disdained championship special and emblematic of his brand of entertainment with his commitment to the role.

"Everybody said it was ugly, yeah," Truth recalled. "I made it beautiful. I made them accept the [ugly] baby, right?. I went all in. You gotta go all in. Can't go half way. I had fun, I was able to throw a lot of creative in there. The numbers that it was doing were ridiculous, like 15-20 million views a week." Indeed, R-Truth's 24/7 Championship escapades made it into mainstream media to many's surprise. Truth's prideful elation shone through as he recounted some of his favorite memories with the title.

"Did you know Forbes magazine did a write up about it? Google that. Forbes magazine did a write up about the 24/7 title and the numbers it was doing. So the numbers it was doing were an incentive, it was a booster for me," Truth said before speaking about his favorite memories with the title. "The plane was good [with Jinder Mahal], Drake's [Maverick] wedding was good, that was his real wedding, that was funny." Later in November 2022, the 24/7 Championship was retired amidst little fuss. However, when fans reminisce on the often unmemorable legacy of that title, there is one period they'll remember — the rib-tickling reigns of R-Truth.

