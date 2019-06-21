It's now confirmed that Drake Maverick dropped the WWE 24/7 Title after getting married to indie wrestler Renee Michelle on Thursday.

R-Truth is your new WWE 24/7 Champion as he appeared at the ceremony with a referee. Truth is now a six-time WWE 24/7 Champion. Drake just won the title on Tuesday's SmackDown by defeating Truth.

WWE has released video from the title change above. Maverick was confronted by Truth and the referee as he and Renee were leaving the ceremony.

As noted, EC3 was Drake's best man and Braun Strowman was also a groomsman.

Andrew Lee contributed to this article.