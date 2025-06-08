Why WWE Letting R-Truth's Contract Expire Caught Matt Hardy Off Guard

It's been one week at the time of writing since the news broke that R-Truth, a man who had been with WWE for 17 straight years, would be leaving the company as he was not being offered a new contract. It was a decision that left many people angry and upset due to how beloved Truth was backstage, but it was ultimately made by higher-ups in WWE who didn't think paying Truth the amount of money he was earning was good business. With that said, the news shocked a lot of people, including TNA star Matt Hardy, who stated on his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast why it was so shocking.

"I mean it was shocking," Hardy said. "You would think with the attitude and mentality he had, and you know, maybe even I'll go back to this, if Vince [McMahon] was there I think he would have probably stuck around because Vince was such a big fan, and he was easy to work with. He wasn't difficult, it wasn't a challenge, it was shocking, I was shocked that they didn't re-sign him. I would have thought that R-Truth would have been a WWE lifer at this point, he just liked the gig, he liked what he was doing, and I was very surprised by it, I was really caught off [guard] by it."

As for what is next for R-Truth, he could potentially be crossing paths with Hardy in the near future as it has been reported that TNA are interested in making the now former WWE Superstar an offer. TNA have a long history with the man formerly known as Ron "The Truth" Killings as he was with the company for the first five years of their existence, including their very first show back in 2002.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.